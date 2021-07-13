100 Years Ago
July 13, 1921
Grant county wants to join hands with Umatilla county in improving what they call the “North and South” road, reaching from the heart of the John Day valley to Pendleton — and to salvation from the curse of isolation that is holding back one of the most romantic, most interesting and resourceful bits of empire in the state of Oregon. Grant county people want this development; they want it badly and they are unanimous about it. They now have $70,000 ready for work on the road from the John Day river to the Umatilla county line and they have done a lot more than that. The county court of Grant county has adopted as a fixed and permanent policy the expenditure of all its market road money on its north and south road.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1971
A new recreation complex here will be dedicated Saturday with a baseball game, it was announced at Monday night’s Hermiston City Council meeting. The complex, near the fairgrounds area and just north of the state police building at McKenzie Park, faces S. 1st Street. The game will be between the Tri-City Padres and the Bend Rainbows. It will follow the dedication at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mayor L.P. Gray Monday night designated Saturday Appreciation Day for the Hermiston Baseball Commission, which developed the area.
25 Years Ago
July 13, 1996
Old police evidence bags containing drug paraphernalia and syringes — one with a needle still attached — were found last week by a 12-year-old girl in an unlocked trash container outside the city public works building near Washington Elementary School. Those items, along with disabled weapons and marijuana pipes, have routinely been placed in the trash container by Police Chief Ed Taber. “I took the items up there (to the trash container) but we never had a problem before,” Taber said. “We’ve been doing that for 12 years and this is the first time we’ve ever had a problem. But now we’ve changed our policy, and now the issue has been resolved.” Under the new policy implemented last Friday, the department will use Pendleton’s city transfer station to dispose of its unclaimed property and old evidence.
