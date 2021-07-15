100 Years Ago
July 15, 1921
A million or more gallons of water will be added to Pendleton’s daily water supply at the end of two weeks when the 1,400 foot extension to Chaplish Springs, 20.4 miles east of Pendleton is completed. Water from the extension is now being used in Pendleton but with the completion of the project the supply will be much augmented. Measurements made yesterday at Thorn Hollow by Frank Hayes, city engineer, showed that the total flow of water from Chaplish, the extension and Thorn Hollow Springs, 10 miles east of here, was 2,000,000 gallons.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1971
The telephone strike has had little effect on phone users in Umatilla County. The strike, by 400,000 members of the AFL-CIO Communications Workers of America against the Bell Telephone System, was in its second day today. Dale Slusher, Pacific Northwest Bell manager in Pendleton, said business was nearly normal and the company was doing some installing and repair work. He recommended direct distance dialing for the best service.
25 Years Ago
July 15, 1996
The Hermiston City Council asked for the public’s opinion about putting the city’s name in the hat for one of eight prisons the state plans to build. The public obliged and the sentiment seems clear: NO! “There’s no use in having a public hearing on this because the reaction’s been negative, negative, negative,” said Mayor Frank Harkenrider. Some of the feedback Harkenrider received expressed concern about the families of inmates moving into town and the thought that the city should look for something better than a prison for economic growth. Officials in Pendleton said the same fears that were expressed when Eastern Oregon State Hospital was converted to a prison 13 years ago have not been realized, with the prison having little negative impact on the community.
