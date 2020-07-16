100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 16, 1920
The Warren Construction Company is concentrating on the Weston-Milton 12 mile project and three miles of the pavement are finished. Of this, two miles are on the Milton and one from Weston. Blockades have been removed near Weston so that it is possible to get advantage of about two additional miles of paving. On Monday the work of paving the Athena street will begin and will be finished in about two weeks. This work includes the strip of paving done by the state as part of the highway, and the street on either side, which will be paved by the city of Athena.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 16, 1970
A multi-million dollar project that would bring help to a depressed tax base would be welcomed with open arms, right? Not necessarily so. The project is a nuclear power plant, which immediately conjures up fears in the minds of some. About 20 civic leaders and others from Umatilla, Morrow and Gilliam counties met in Boardman this week to plan how best to obtain public acceptance of such a project. The best way to allay the fears, those at the meeting were told, is to present the facts, which will show how safe a nuclear power plant is. It was notated that President Nixon’s “Western White House” at San Clemente is less than two miles from a nuclear plant.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 16, 1995
After an amazing run through the loser’s bracket, the Hermiston Nationals finally started making some mistakes. The Pendleton Nationals weren’t about to let them get away with them. Pendleton’s Shad Robinson scored from second base on a bad throw — Hermiston’s seventh error of the game — in the bottom of the seventh to win the game 6-5 and the 1995 Babe Ruth North Oregon District 14-15-year-olds baseball championship. Pendleton catcher Corry Austin, who his manager, Bruce Sharp, calls the “life and inspiration” of the team, said it feels great to be going to state. “If we believe as much as we believed this week, we can do it there, too,” Austin explained. “We just have to believe in ourselves.”
