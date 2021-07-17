100 Years Ago
July 17, 1921
Seven hundred thousand baby Rainbow trout are flourishing in the state fish hatchery recently established at Bingham Springs and will be ready to be liberated in Umatilla county streams by September, says Ennis Rennie, who is in charge of the hatchery. The fish have reached the fingerling state and are in the pond near the breeding troughs. Their diet consists of a mixture of ground raw liver and boiled mush, with which the fish are fed three times a day. Water snakes and kingfishers have proved somewhat of a menace to the fish but Mr. Rennie has succeeded in killing most of the snakes and has shot a number of the birds.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1971
Drum and bugle corps music echoed in Pendleton until midnight Friday as an enthusiastic crowd watched ten Northwest drum corps compete in the first annual Round-Up-A-Rama in the Round-Up Stadium. Because of the breakdown of a judge’s car, the show did not start on time and the program was prolonged into the late hours of the evening. The Rangers of Eastern Oregon hosted the event. Ranger Corps Director Ted White and Board Chairman Jerry Haines estimated the crowd at about 3,500. The Hawks of Vancouver, Wash., and Portland, and the Columbians of the Tri-Cities came out on top of the competition. The Hawks won the “A” Division with a score of 58.5, edging the Lacers of Portland, who totaled 56.95. The Columbians easily topped the other “B” Division competitors with a score of 46.05.
25 Years Ago
July 17, 1996
A cutting torch used to salvage metal and wood from an old Harris Pine building about 500 yards from the partially built Wal-Mart touched off a blaze Tuesday afternoon that whipped dark billowing smoke across Pendleton. Hatley Construction workers were busy removing raw materials from the deserted building that sits just west of Wal-Mart, along Southwest 20th Street, when sparks from a torch ignited the building slated for demolition at the end of the month. Pendleton firefighters responded to the blaze, which began about 3:30 p.m., and had it under control an hour later. There were no injuries and the only damage was to the old furniture mill building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.