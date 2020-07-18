100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 18, 1920
The Blue Mountain League pennant is flying to the breezes in the east end of the county today following the crucial game yesterday in which the final score was Milton-Freewater 10, Helix 4. Various reasons contributed to the east end victory but the name of the principal reason is Duff. When the Milton-Freewater first baseman went into the box he had a dampening influence on the Helix score. The Helix clouters could not do much with him whereas east end men hit the three Helix pitchers rather freely. The game was of intense interest because it involved the league championship and a crowd estimated at 1200 or more was in attendance.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 18, 1970
Hermiston watermelon growers are angry because their melons have been advertised. The advertising, unfortunately, isn’t that which they pay to have done. Local melon growers contribute 50 cents a ton to an advertising campaign. The melons carried by a Reedsport store were advertised as coming from Hermiston. In truth, they’re California melons because it will be the end of the month or early August before melons will be harvested in the Hermiston area. The California melons, explained a member of the Hermiston Watermelon Growers, are not quite up to the quality of the Hermiston ones.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 18, 1995
Hermiston had its first boom back in 1941 when the Umatilla Army Depot was built, bringing both people and problems to the town. The city grew from a small burg of 800 people into a bustling town of several thousand, without enough housing. “That was a pretty rowdy time. It was kind of a rough crowd,” said Mayor Frank Harkenrider, who was born and raised in Hermiston. Hermiston has never been afraid of change or tackling the problems that come with growth, he said. Hermiston is in another growth cycle, with three power plants proposed or under construction, a Wal-Mart distribution center slated for construction and many retail businesses scrambling to capitalize on the growth. The increase in population has brought problems again, including gang activity, theft, vandalism, fighting in the schools and, just this month, the rape of a young girl. But the benefits of growth still far outweigh the negatives, contends Harkenrider, who insists Hermiston remains a great place to live. “If you don’t grow, you don’t survive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.