100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 2, 1920
Fifty-four years ago today, James Hackett, then a lad of 10, arrived at Birch Creek with Jacob Frazier, driving a band of sheep. Hackett, a veteran sheep man, has lived continuously in Umatilla county since he set foot here over half a century ago. They found at Birch Creek the J. M. Hemphill family, the first family to settle in that region, the Daughtreys, the Connoyers, and the Sturdivants, all in the stock business. Mr. Hackett says that in the early days sheep herding was a simple matter, the sheep being free to graze anywhere in the Blue Mountain region. “There was no Pendleton then; the only towns we knew east of The Dalles were Umatilla, Wallula and Walla Walla,” said Mr. Hackett. “Pendleton later won the fight to become the county seat because Moses Goodman, the first settler of this city, gave the property where Alexander’s now stands as a site for the court house.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 2, 1970
A reward of $250 has been offered by Columbia Basin Electric Cooperative, Inc., for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in a recent theft of copper wire from the Heppner co-op’s poles. The 1,200 feet of stolen wire, weighing approximately 1,500 pounds, carried 12,000 volts. There were three separate wires carrying the electricity. All would have to be disconnected individually. The time involved for such a job would be about three hours, co-op officials said. During the period of Jan. 1 to May 1, some 50 cases of such thievery were reported in the state. The stolen copper wire is melted and brings about $600 for 1,000 pounds. Last winter thieves used a snowmobile to remove 330,000 feet of telephone line in Umatilla County.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 2, 1995
Tom Melton is uniquely suited to tell Pendleton’s story. The history of Pendleton sports is there in Melton’s mind and his notes, just waiting to reach print. His ties to Pendleton sports runs deep. The town’s Little League baseball field is named for his father, the late Kenny Melton — and his brother Steve Cary is the coach of the Pendleton High School baseball team. Melton began gathering information 15 years ago. He’s found ways to use it as a radio broadcaster. The research has provided the basis for a series of one-minute programs, “Buckaroo Flashbacks,” on Pendleton radio station KTIX every morning. He calls the play-by-play for Pendleton High School sports on the radio and also dips into his trove of sports lore during pre-game and half-time shows. The information for a history of Pendleton football is just about complete and Melton is exploring the problems and possibilities involved in publishing volume one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.