The Pendleton Buckaroos landed in a tie for second place while the Milton-Freewater Prune Pickers settled firmly in the cellar as a result of yesterday’s games in the Blue Mountain League. Pendleton defeated the Barley Gowers 7 to 4, while Walla Walla won from the twin cities team, 10 to 6. Pendleton started the scoring in the third inning and was never headed although Dayton tied it up in the fifth. The Buckaroos scored in each the third and the fourth, while Dayton scored two in the fourth and fifth. Mcgrew relieved Walker in the first of the sixth who finished the game for Dayton. Pendleton scored three runs in this inning which ended the scoring for both teams.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
In the first jury trial in many years in Echo, Tex Wilson, former city police chief, was acquitted by a six-man jury in municipal court Friday night while his license was suspended. The city hall courtroom was crowded with Echo area residents. The defense attorney was Leeroy Ehlers, Pendleton, and representing the city was attorney Donald Morrison, Hermiston. Judge Joe Martin presided.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
The criminal who attempted to burglarize Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza did plenty of damage to a countertop and the building’s rear door but managed to only break the dials off a prime target: the business’ office area. Hermiston Police reported that the dials of the safe had been broken off, but that the box itself was unopened and unmoved. A counter surrounding the safe received about fifty dollars in damage after being struck numerous times. Investigators plan to interview a cleaning crew who would have been in the business during the night and also hope to question a former employee.
