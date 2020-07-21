100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 21, 1920
Jim Owens, part Indian, and Neil Hart, three quarters Indian, wanted for robbery, were captured after a desperate chase by Sheriff T. D. Taylor and his deputies. In a fight with Hart, Deputy Jake Marin was shot at twice and finally captured Hart single handed. Owen was chased over the hills north of Rieth and then across the Umatilla river, heading for a place where he and Hart had cached guns and stolen Indian plunder. In the chase after Owen, Taylor used his auto, then was on foot and at one stage used a horse which he secured in Rieth. When Owen was taken by the sheriff the latter did not have any handcuffs with him. He took Owen on in front of him on his horse and thus forded the Umatilla and reached Rieth. Owen is regarded by the officers as a desperate character and Hart as but little better. Owen’s cunning plus his cold blooded viciousness made him a hard man to deal with.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 21, 1970
Ray King is putting the town of Stanfield on the map — at least in South Africa. The Oregon Class B heavyweight wrestling champion is one of the unbeaten members of a state all-star mat team that is currently on a 27-day tour of the country. King weighs in at 270 pounds and draws plenty of attention wherever the Oregon team performs. The South Africans haven’t been able to find an opponent yet to match King in size or in ability. After eight matches, including one string of six outings in six nights in as many different towns, King has a perfect 8-0 record. Twice the 17-year-old junior from Stanfield has defeated senior competitors (college age and above). The South African wrestling fans marvel at King’s size, strength and quickness. His all-around athletic ability plus his awesome frame give him quite a psychological advantage over his opponents.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 21, 1995
Debbie McBee, who moved to Pendleton about a year ago, says she discovered several newcomers shared similar concerns about a lack of activities for children, outside of sports and parks. The idea for the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon took flight about six weeks ago. “It’s important to provide opportunities to do fun things while simultaneously learning,” said McBee, the mother of three children, ages 2-6. Saturday Academy, which provides enrichment classes for students, has scaled back because of limited funding. The cutback makes the museum’s mission even more important. But unlike Saturday Academy, the museum would serve preschool children and young-hearted adults as well as students.
