100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 23, 1920
“We have needed plenty of bed covers at Meacham during the last few nights,” says W.M. Peterson who came down from the mountains to spend the day in Pendleton. Mr. Peterson and family have a house rented at Meacham and are spending the vacation there in preference to the coast. He says huckleberries will be very plentiful but are still green and from appearances won’t be ripe for another three weeks. Indians are now getting into the mountains for the purpose of picking berries.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 23, 1970
A record number of “yes” votes Tuesday approved the Pendleton School District budget by a 13 to 7 margin. It was the fourth vote on the budget. Voters May 4 defeated a budget asking for $2,009,000 outside the six percent limitation. A budget $48,000 less than that was rejected May 22. A third budget, seeking the same amount asked in the second budget proposal, also was defeated, after which the school board and budget committee reduced the amount asked by nearly $120,000. The new school board chairman, Dr. John McBee, said the board in the future would make a greater effort to respond to the concerns of patrons of the schools. Perhaps contributing to the passage of the budget was Supt. Ellis Neal’s refusal to accept a salary raise.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 23, 1995
Capital, the Atlantic City, N.J., company that manages the Wildhorse Gaming Resort on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is in serious financial trouble, but tribal officials aren’t worried. “We’ve got contingency plans,” said Dave Tovey, director of the tribal Department of Economic and Community Development. If Capital collapses before the end of the five-year contract, Donald Sampson, chairman of the tribes’ Board of Trustees, said, “We’re capable of assuming management in a very short time.” The tribes aren’t concerned about Capital’s woes because their 300-slot casino, which opened in March, is surpassing expectations. “We’re doing a lot better than expected,” Sampson said, both in terms of visitors and revenue.
