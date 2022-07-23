100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Opie Read, novelist, story-teller and lecturer, proved one of the most pleasing entertainers on the present course of the Ellison-White Chautauqua when he addressed his Pendleton audience last night. The personality of this witty son of the Old South made its appeal to the audience in no uncertain way. The Watteau girls, a duo of fun makers, were on the bill this afternoon. Tonight, one of the red-letter events of the year’s program will be offered when the Percival Vivian players present Peter B. Kyne’s great American play, “Cappy Ricks.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.