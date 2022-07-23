Opie Read, novelist, story-teller and lecturer, proved one of the most pleasing entertainers on the present course of the Ellison-White Chautauqua when he addressed his Pendleton audience last night. The personality of this witty son of the Old South made its appeal to the audience in no uncertain way. The Watteau girls, a duo of fun makers, were on the bill this afternoon. Tonight, one of the red-letter events of the year’s program will be offered when the Percival Vivian players present Peter B. Kyne’s great American play, “Cappy Ricks.”
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A Boise, Idaho man was in satisfactory condition at St. Anthony Hospital today after suffering extensive injuries in a car-truck collision Friday. According to state police, a truck with a tank trailer, driven by Frank Joe Lewis, 55, Portland, was eastbound on Interstate 80-N and pulling the grade near the Indian Hills exit near Pendleton. The truck was moving about 40 miles per hour up the grade when the car, driven by Charles O. Daniel, 56, approached from the rear at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of the truck. Daniel was taken to the hospital by Pendleton Fire Department’s community ambulance service. Lews was not hurt. The accident occurred at 11:50 a.m. Friday. The truck trailer is registered to Asbury Transportation Company of Portland.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
A musical extravaganza, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Mormon migration west, is scheduled at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Highland Avenue and 11th Street. “Faith in Every Footstep” will include music from hymns to county-western to hoe-down music. “The show covers the whole 150 years since the migration took place, including Hermiston pioneers, said Phyllis Peterson, a Hermiston piano teacher. Peterson arranged the music and is conducting the 40-voice choir and orchestra. Orchestra members include students from all the local high schools. They’ve been rehearsing two months. All the west end Mormon ward involved in the production. The show starts at 7 p.m.
