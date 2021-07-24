100 Years Ago
July 24, 1921
Arthur Humphrey is in jail at Seattle on request of the office of Sheriff Zoeth Hodser on a charge of kidnapping Mrs. M. Aldrich, daughter of Rev. Storm of Weston. The arrest followed the alleged kidnapping of the woman from Weston Saturday when Humphrey, said to be a taxi driver of Seattle, invited Mrs. Aldrich to take a ride with him in a Buick car. She is said to have been spirited away from the home of her father and taken to Seattle. Information on the case is to the effect that Mrs. Aldrich has been in Seattle for several months, where she made the acquaintance of Humphrey, but a short time since, she returned to Weston. The visit of Humphrey and the disappearance of the woman followed. The woman’s husband was drowned about 18 months ago. Humphrey will be brought here for trial on a charge of kidnapping.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1971
Lamb-Weston, Inc. which processes 10 per cent of the nation’s frozen peas at its Weston plant, will have to shut down the plant because of the strike against Union Pacific Railroad. J.L Baxter Jr., Portland, executive vice president and general manager of Lamb-Weston, said that without rail service or substitute service the company was forced to close the vegetable processing plant. The remainder of the pea crop, estimated at 10 million pounds, is valued at $1.5 million to $2 million. A Union Pacific spokesman said “no end is in sight” for the strike, now in its second week.
25 Years Ago
July 24, 1996
Fidelina Garcilazo can stop being afraid now. The Irrigon woman said she has lived in fear since her daughter was murdered in 1995. She was afraid the man suspected of the shooting would come and take her two small grandchildren. On Tuesday, Oregon State Police and Morrow County sheriff’s detectives told Garcilazo and her husband, Aurellio, that the man they believe killed their daughter has been captured. Miguel Aguilera has been in custody in Mexico since last week. Aguilera, then 21, was the boyfriend of the Garcilazos’ 19-year-old daughter, Martina, and the father of her two children. Martina was last seen April 20, 1995, in the company of Aguilera. The two were reported missing by family a few days later.
