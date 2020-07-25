100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 25, 1920
Franchise was granted the Collins Flour Mills at this week’s Pendleton city council meeting to construct an underground grain flume from the elevators under Webb street to the mill. The mill had petitioned and indicated a willingness to fully repair all damage and keep the street in good condition. The new construction will enable the mill to secure its grain supply direct from the elevator without hauling it in wagons. The flume will be under the street and if successful, will be permanently constructed.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 25, 1970
More than 1,500 acres of grain, range land and stubble were swept by fire south of Pendleton Friday that sent smoke boiling over a wide area that included parts of the Round-Up City. During the course of the blaze on land owned by Hoeft Ranches, another fire hit Tom Fraser’s place in Despain Gulch. Because a fire had struck in the same general vicinity south of Pendleton last week it was difficult to assess the total acreage swept by Friday’s blaze. Estimates range from 1,500 to 5,000 acres burned. Also destroyed in the Hoeft fire in Coombs Canyon were a barn and a used school bus. Fire that afternoon also burned more than 150 acres of grass in the eastern section of the Umatilla Army Depot, and further blackening the sky over Pendleton was a grass fire that ate into a wooden building at 201 SE 17th.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 25, 1995
Four mobile homes and a camp trailer were destroyed in a wind-fueled fire near Hat Rock Thursday. No one was injured in the fire, which blackened at least 50 acres and originated in a wheat field that was being harvested. Strong winds pushed the fire through the adjacent park into sage brush and continued east, said Hermiston Fire Chief Jim Stearns. Fourteen pieces of fire equipment were used to fight the blaze, along with two bulldozers. One bulldozer belonged to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which was working in the area. The other is owned by local contractor Kevin Helzer. The bulldozers “worked together to make a wide fire line,” Stearns said. “Otherwise, that fire was headed for Walla Walla.”
