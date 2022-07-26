100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Milton-Freewater brought its baseball team across the state line Sunday, strengthened by players from several other teams, and chalked up their first victory of the season over the Walla Walla Bears by a score of 7-2. The visitors won the game through timely hitting and because of the ability of Harstad, ex-big league pitcher to keep the Bears’ hits well scattered. There was much argument over the fact that the visitors insisted upon playing King, former W. S. C. player, on third base after having promised to play their regular third basemen. The use of rosin by Harstad was also protested and the elongated pitcher of the Strawberry hunters finally received the umpire’s order to stop using the sticky substance.

