Milton-Freewater brought its baseball team across the state line Sunday, strengthened by players from several other teams, and chalked up their first victory of the season over the Walla Walla Bears by a score of 7-2. The visitors won the game through timely hitting and because of the ability of Harstad, ex-big league pitcher to keep the Bears’ hits well scattered. There was much argument over the fact that the visitors insisted upon playing King, former W. S. C. player, on third base after having promised to play their regular third basemen. The use of rosin by Harstad was also protested and the elongated pitcher of the Strawberry hunters finally received the umpire’s order to stop using the sticky substance.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The family of Janic Wagner, 24, 855 W. Madrona, Hermiston, is receiving a $5,000 financial gift from the Becky Howland Fund to aid in paying the cost of kidney transplant surgery for Janice that is scheduled for Aug. 21. Russell Dorran, chairman of the Becky Howland Fund, said the formal request for the funds came from the Good Shepherd Auxiliary, and was backed up by a statement from the University Oregon School of Medicine. Recently, Dorran said the fund stands at $27,000. He said the corporation is restrictive and the money may go only to research or the transplant of a human organ. Pat Wagner Parris, 28, 747 E. Ridgeway, Hermiston, is scheduled to be the donor of a kidney for her sister.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
A Union Pacific train jumped the tracks Friday afternoon, delaying traffic and creating a bottleneck for trains passing through Pendleton. Union Pacific officials declined to comment Friday evening on why the train derailed. No one was injured in the accident. The train was on Track 1 and was traveling west when it derailed new Coury and Emigrant avenues. That forced Pendleton police to close many of the city’s busiest streets. Sgt. Bill Caldera of the Pendleton Police Department said police were called in to help direct traffic around the derailment. Railroad crossings at Frazer, Emigrant and Court avenues were blocked, as well as the railroad crossing at Southwest Fourth Street. The crossings at Main and Southeast Third streets remained opened, he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.