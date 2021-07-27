100 Years Ago
July 27, 1921
Steaks, roasts and chops of juicy buffalo meat will be available for the Christmas dinner of Pendleton people, for the Pendleton Trading Co. today ordered for holiday delivery a half-ton buffalo from the famous “Scotty” Philip buffalo herd of genuine North American bison at Fort Pierre, South Dakota. The animal will be shipped here with the head and hide on it, both of which are very valuable and which will be mounted by the Pendleton Trading Co. The meat will be sold at cost and a large demand is anticipated.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1971
Fire destroyed part of the Western Farmers Association complex at Adams Monday. Several other fires broke out in nearby areas and sheriff’s deputies said arson was suspected in some of the blazes. Loss at Adams was estimated at $150,000-$200,000 by Bob Ver Burg, WFA manager at Adams. The fire leveled a grain storage bin and a warehouse. He said the loss was insured. The fire cut five telephone lines and disrupted service to Adams, Athena, Weston and Milton-Freewater. Cause of the fire probably was an overheated bearing, Ver Burg said. Adams firemen, all volunteers, said the fire started so high in the grain storage bin that it was out of reach of their small fire truck’s little pump.
25 Years Ago
July 27, 1996
A high-speed chase was almost stalled before it started Friday when a bank robber tried to flee the crime scene but locked the keys inside his getaway car. The robber had to bust the driver’s-side window of his car with the gun he used in the apparent robbery before he could flee the U.S. Bank in La Grande, police said. The gaffe was the lucky break police needed. A suspect, Tom Omar Doty, 23, of Spokane, was arrested near the Wildhorse casino near Pendleton after a 35-mile chase that reached speeds of 115 mph. He was being held in the Union County Jail in La Grande, said Oregon State Police Sgt. John Collins. In addition to a charge of first-degree robbery, Doty may also face additional federal bank robbery charges and a charge of attempted murder in connection with trying to run over an OSP trooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.