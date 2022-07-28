Sixteen carloads of cattle were shipped from Pilot Rock Saturday. Among the stockmen who shipped were Henry Lazinka, Allen Porter of Long Creek, J. D. Wilmot, Arthur Ashorne, Rollin McBroom, Hans Neilsen, Arthur Geinger and Nate Rhodes.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Many Pendleton drivers have been startled this summer when they have pulled into service stations and heard a feminine voice say, “Fill ‘er up?” Some Pendleton service station owners have hired girls this summer and are glad they did. Dale Garner who operates Garner Chevron service on Southgate claims Susan Palm, 19, is his favorite employee. Gurney Walters of Walters Chevron Service Station said “The girls’ touch is much better for some things, especially clean up.” Bev Ewing, 20, and Tracy Fordice, 17, both work for Walters. Garner and Walter said hiring girls was not a directive from Chevron, but their own choice. Why did these girls go to work in service stations? “We needed a summer job. This is a lot better than driving truck during harvest,” said Beverly.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Union Pacific has blamed last Friday’s trail derailment in downtown Pendleton on the weather. Mike Furtney, Union Pacific spokesman out of San Francisco, said the derailment near Court and Emigrant avenues was caused by a phenomenon known as thermal misalignment. It occurs when hot temperatures cause rail tracks to expand. If the track expands to a point that is wider than a train wheels are gauged for, a derailment can occur. It was about 85 degrees outside when the trail derailed at approximately 2:30 p.m. Though the temperature was not extremely hot, Furtney theorized that it may have been hotter earlier in the day, resulting in the rail’s expansion. “To say this is a common occurrence would be tricky. But derailments do tend to occur in extremely hot or extremely cold weather,” he said.
