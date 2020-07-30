100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 30, 1920
Efforts which are expected to land Jack Rathie, one of five escaped prisoners from the Umatilla county jail, again behind bars are being concentrated about the Pambrun ranch on the top of the ridge at the head of Ryan Gulch this afternoon. The lone outlaw who last evening received food at the Mrs. Ricks’ home at Gibbon is reported to have awakened occupants of the Dol Read place at the head of Ryan Gulch at 1 o’clock this morning and demanded food. A big force of men are working with all possible thoroughness to capture the man. This is the fifth day of the man hunt for the murderers of Sheriff Til Taylor. The officials would welcome the arrest of Jack Rathie, even if alone, for it is considered possible he would tell a story that would give the officers something more definition on which to work for the capture of the other escapees, including Neil Hart, who fired the shot that killed Sheriff Taylor.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 30, 1970
Grand marshal of the 1970 Umatilla County Fair Parade is Elmer Price, 83, who has been associated with the county fair 26 years in various capacities. Price’s work is well under way on this year’s fair activity. He said his selection as parade grand marshal came as a surprise. While he said others should be named for the honor, he registered pleasure in being picked for the role. A retired Umatilla Army Depot employee who lives on an acreage in the Westland district, Hermiston, Price says he is “the busiest man in the country doing nothing.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 30, 1995
Somebody forgot to tell the Milton-Freewater Twins that they are the No. 5 seed in the seven-team Area 1 AA Legion baseball tournament. Hours after beating La Grande 4-3 the Twins upset top-seeded, defending area champion Hodgen Distributing of Pendleton 5-4 Friday night in The Dalles. Pendleton coach Mike Hodgen said if missed balls in the outfield in the third and fifth innings had been caught, it would have been a different story. “It’s a game of inches in the outfield,” he said. Hodgen added that Kevin Moore went the distance for Pendleton in the game, giving a “gutty performance.”
