100 Years Ago
July 31, 1921
A veritable store on wheels was arrested in its course Sunday by Deputy Sheriff E.B.F. Ridgway when after a drive of 69 miles he located Tom Peterson back in the mountains. The man was living in a prairie schooner, and in the wagon, concealed under the bedding, Ridgway found about $500 worth of linen, towels, nightgowns, library scarfs, razors and other household goods. The goods are thought to have been stolen from the Baker residence at Meacham. An alarm was turned in after members of the household returned to their home and found the place ransacked. Besides needlework of various kinds some guns and a half sack of sugar were taken and this stuff was found in the wagon. The sheriff’s office made the statement today that Peterson had made a clean breast and admitted that he stole the goods.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1971
Pendleton’s downtown high Friday soared to 108, a record for the date. The previous record of 107 was established in 1929. More of the same could happen today, according to the weather service. The record high for today is 106, and it could easily fall by the wayside.
25 Years Ago
July 31, 1996
Some of the firefighting woes of a typical summer in northeast Oregon may be eased with two “dry hydrants” and some cooperative efforts by firefighters. The East Umatilla County Fire Prevention District recently installed the first of two dry hydrants on Weston Mountain to access pond water and thereby eliminate critical travel time to Weston to fill the tanker truck. It’s the latest step in the district’s effort to move toward better fire protection and cheaper insurance rates. At least 15 to 20 minutes can be saved by hooking up to the unpressurized hydrant to draft from Weston Pond off Highway 204, halfway between Weston and Tollgate, said Don Jackson, the district’s administrative fire chief. Another dry hydrant will be installed Aug. 3 at Langdon Lake, about nine miles from Weston Pond, realizing some of the district’s plans approved by voters in the May primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.