A United Press Staff Correspondent told the East Oregonian that Professor Doctor Archenhold, chief astronomer of the Treptow Observatory, points to the possibility of a comet gassing the world after years of research in the field. He pointed out that there are many bodies sailing through the space, red-hot and filled with poisonous gas. In the event of a collision between the Earth and one of these bodies, he believes it to be conceivable that sufficient poison gas would be released to lead to the downfall of the global population.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Despite a heavy flow of traffic after dark Tuesday, Oregon’s highway death toll for the Fourth of July weekend increased by just one–to 13–as the holiday ended. Another traffic death was reported in the early morning hours today just North of Portland. Six people died in water-related accidents during the long weekend and a man was killed in a fall in Coos County. A state police officer said the traffic in the Portland area became extremely heavy after dark as motorists waited for temperatures to cool before heading home.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
A 13-year-old Pendleton boy fended off a likely abductor near the Eighth Street Bridge. According to investigating officer Sgt. Bob Murstig, the boy spent the afternoon fishing off the Eighth Street Bridge. When he began walking to his southwest Pendleton home, “only three or four blocks away,” he was approached by a white male, age 40-50, driving an older model Cadillac. The boy reported to Murstig that the man got out of the vehicle and approached him. “He told the kid that his parents were hurt. Then he said ‘You gotta come with me,’” Murstig said.
