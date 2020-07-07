100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 7, 1920
For the first time in history the police court in Pendleton had no Fourth of July cases to be heard on the morning after. There were no drunks nor even traffic violators to answer the call of the judge, and the big record book was locked securely in the safe at the time when offenders usually say “good morning, Judge.” The police’s attention during the lull was called elsewhere when the local manager of the Pacific Power & Light Co. claimed small boys with a propensity for target practice are to blame for the large number of dark corners in the west end of town. The manager declares that the accurately thrown rocks are playing havoc with his lighting system, and he has appealed to the police for relief.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 7, 1970
Port managers in Umatilla and Morrow counties are encouraged by the attention being given to nuclear sites in the two districts. Gov. Tom McCall has ordered an inventory be made of possible sites for nuclear power plants in Oregon and said the task force should give first attention to sites in Umatilla and Morrow counties that are being promoted by the two port commissions. The Port of Umatilla and the Port of Morrow have made individual proposals to the Governor’s Nuclear Development Coordinating Committee for plant sites near Boardman and Umatilla.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 7, 1995
Numbers provide the proof that juvenile crime has been cut, month by month, in Pilot Rock. A little more than a year ago, vandalized lawns, grocery store burglaries, even a few gang-related run-ins had pushed crime committed by kids to 35 percent of the city’s crime rate. That number has steadily dropped from 24 percent to 14 percent to 12 percent and finally to 8 percent of all crime. Pilot Rock Police Chief Ron Layton takes pride in those numbers. But his chest puffs out even more for the citizens who have worked together to take back their town. “We developed a strategy that we started building with the whole community dealing with the problem, rather than just school or police,” Layton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.