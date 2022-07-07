Ralph Spearow was the best all-around athlete at the University of Oregon in 1922, with records of 23 feet for the board jump, 13 feet in the pole vault, and 5 feet 11 inches at high jumping. But his distinction didn’t stop there. Spearow won high honors carrying a heavy course in the psychology department. Neither did he devote all his time to his studies and athletics, for he had the support of his family to think of also. He attended to that by being the regular pastor of the Presbyterian Church at Cottage Grove, a nearby city.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A year ago Glen E. Ranta, Echo, was under fire by some of the townspeople because of his 50 crowing roosters. The rooster problem was eliminated and he later admitted to the city council that it did him a favor in eliminating the roosters. Now Ranta is going after some farmers in the area and the Westland Irrigation District. In the interim between the crowing roosters and Wednesday night, he ripped into the Echo Police Department last August. Ranta blamed farmers between Echo and the Stanfield junction for littering the country road with fence posts and barbed wire. Mayor Irvine Howard said the city would write the county road department to call attention to the issue.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Rescue teams from Mission and Pendleton joined forces mid-day to rescue a 71-year-old woman who was thrown from her horse at the bottom of a deep ravine. The rescue, which took more than two hours, involved rescuers hiking about 200 yards into the brush-clogged ravine in the foothills of the Blue Mountains. Tribal police and the Tribal Quick Response team were already at the scene when the Pendleton Ambulance arrived. Seven rescue members worked to remove the victim, Marilyn Lieuallen, from the ravine with the aid of the rope attached to the truck.
