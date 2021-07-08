100 Years Ago
July 8, 1921
Fire which had its origin in a spark from the engine of No. 18 destroyed the big warehouse of the Pacific Coast Elevator Co. at Mission yesterday afternoon causing damage to the company of approximately $10,000. Wheat stored in the building to the amount of about 5,300 bushels was also destroyed, and 400 bags of barley burned. The blaze was discovered by Mrs. Walter Raymond, and the cooperation of neighbors enabled the fire to be got in check to such an extent that it was thought that the building could be saved. It suddenly burst forth, however, and every effort to save it was in vain.
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1971
More than two dozen vehicles were in the Arrow Chevrolet building, which covers a quarter of a block at SE Court and 4th in Pendleton, when service manager Ron Fullerton went down to do some work Wednesday night. At about 9:30 he opened a door leading to the back half — the north end — of the building. Smoke boiled through the door and swept past him. He tried to phone the fire department, but the phone didn’t work. He raced across the street to a service station. Soon after the firemen arrived, there were two or three explosions as gasoline and oil were touched off by the heat. Employes of the automobile sales and service firm hurried to the scene. Keys to the vehicles inside were quickly passed out and a number of the vehicles were driven from the building. But a check this morning determined that 10 new vehicles and seven others were still in the building when the roof collapsed.
25 Years Ago
July 8, 1996
When Jeff Quinn decided he wanted to be a basketball coach, it was no surprise. In fact, many would argue that Quinn didn’t choose coaching, it chose him. Quinn’s father, Dick, has coached at Enterprise High School for more than 30 years. Jeff’s grandfather, Bob, is a legend at Eastern Oregon State College, where the coliseum is named after him. “Basketball has been a huge part of my life. Ever since I could walk and talk, I’ve been in a gym,” Jeff Quinn said. “It’s a family tradition. I guess I was destined to coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.