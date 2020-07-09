100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 9, 1920
A conflagration that consumed 150 tons of hay on the William Slusher ranch at Nolin last Saturday night added more illumination to the sky than all the fireworks which were imported for the Nolin celebration. The origin of the hay fire is unknown but it is thought to have come from sparks from fireworks used at the celebration. The hay was the first cutting of alfalfa from the Slusher ranch.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 9, 1970
A three-day economic development conference has been scheduled by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Idea sessions will concentrate on possible development for Lake Hume-ti-pin, formerly known as McCoy Lake, the manmade body of water that is reached from Pilot Rock over the East Birch Creek Road. One of the levers the tribes hope to be able to use to secure development aid from federal sources is a $71,000 sum won in a recent court case over terms of the sale agreement for the McNary town site. More than 30 persons are expected to take part in the conference. Among them will be the director of the Northwest area office for the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development; the Northwest director of the U.S. Bureau of Labor; the supervisor of the Umatilla National Forest; the regional director of the Office of Economic Opportunity; and the area director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 9, 1995
Four teenagers were arrested Friday and two more are being sought in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl Wednesday. Hermiston police believe the suspects, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were involved in the abduction of the girl from Victory Square Park and the rape, menacing and assault of the victim in an apartment at the Golden Manor on Hermiston Avenue across from the park. Police were familiar with the apartment because of the gang activity there in the past. The suspects are alleged members of the Angelitos Sur 13 gang. It is not believed the victim was targeted for any personal reasons or that the incident was part of any gang initiation. “I think they’re just bullies,” Hermiston Police Chief Andy Anderson said of the motivation for the attack.
