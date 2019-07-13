100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 13-14, 1919
The numbers of fire alarm boxes in the city, together with instructions to how to turn in an alarm and what to do thereafter, are set forth on a card that has been printed by the East Oregonian and copies of which may be had by anyone calling at the business office. Owing to difficulties that arise in connection with turning in alarms, Chief Ringold advises that those who do not have these cards secure them. They may be posted near a telephone or in some other accessible place.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 13-14, 1969
The bodies of two men were found in the two-month-old wreckage of their light plane in the mountains west of Baker Saturday. Police tentatively identified the victims as George Gilham, 45, a Hermiston jeweler, and Jack Duaine Inglis, 36, Spokane. Their single-engine plane crashed May 2 en route from Baker to Sandpoint, Idaho. A Baker fisherman, Ron Johnson, found the wreck in the hills 13 miles west of Baker near Pine Creek Reservoir. The search for the plane had been long discontinued.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 13-14, 1994
Cheryl Davis says she’s comfortable bringing her young children to Tillicum Grange at Mission. In fact, grange meetings draw three generations. Davis and her husband, Jack, were encouraged to join five years ago by his parents, Dick and Marguerite Maznaritz, who are active at Tillicum Grange. She and her husband are District 6 youth chairmen. The district covers Eastern Oregon granges from Umatilla County eastward. She received an honorary title, Oregon State Youth Master, in April. Davis also was selected 1994 Outstanding Young Adult during the state session, June 20-24 in McMinnville. Her expenses will be paid to the national grange convention in November at Peoria, Ill.
