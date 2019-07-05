100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 5, 1919
Until 9 a.m. today the presentation of “The Spirit of ‘76” in the Victory parade hung in the balance because of the non-arrival of the costumes. Bob Fletcher finally made a personal tour to the post office and discovered that the package which had been addressed in care of the East Oregonian had been, because of illegible writing, mistaken for a package for the Eastern Oregon State Hospital. The cocked hats, coats, etc., were rescued and the day was saved.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 5, 1969
The wheat-growing world may beat a path to B.E. Hill’s door soon. The Pendleton man has invented a new type of combine. Hill says his machine will sell for 40 per cent less than conventional machines, or a saving to the farmers of $8,000 a machine. Although he is 67 — “I’m good for another 20 years” — the inventor did all his own design work and much of the actual construction of the prototype. Hill is the owner of Hill’s Furniture Warehouse, a factory and salesroom on Airport Road. The machine is far enough along that Hill will test it in a Pendleton wheat field this summer.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 5, 1994
Pendleton firefighters battled blazes all over town as flying fireworks lit into dry grass, trees — and a homeowner’s roof — this Fourth of July. Fireworks ignited the hillside near the Seventh-day Adventist Church along the 1400 block of Southwest Goodwin Place at around 9:20 p.m. Like the night’s four other fires, it was apparently started by illegal fireworks, which in Oregon include those that fly and explode. Firefighters rushed up the hill with three fire trucks and were able to douse the fire within 10 minutes. But not before another blaze had begun on the other side of town. A tree burst into flames at Round-Up Park at around 9:30 p.m. when fireworks struck an evergreen, catching its branches on fire.
