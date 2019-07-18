100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 18, 1919
By August 1 the city water supply will be entirely independent of water from the Umatilla River, Manuel Friedly, member of the city council, declared today. Mr. Friedly made a trip to the head works at Thorn Hollow last evening, accompanying Water Superintendent F.B. Hays., Mrs. Hays and City Recorder Thomas Fitz Gerald. Virtually all the ditch for the extension to Chaplish springs is dug and pipe laying is not far behind, Mr. Friedly said. About 400 feet remain to be laid and not much more than a week or 10 days should be required.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 18, 1969
Business is booming at the Umatilla Toll Bridge with an all-time traffic record set in June at 68,359 vehicles, approximately 10,000 more than a year ago, according to Gene Hiatt, bridge manager. Ten years ago the June count was 36,889 and the first June the bridge was open, in 1955, the number of vehicles crossing the bridge totaled 23,291.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 18, 1994
A helicopter trying to take off with a load of logs crashed Sunday in remote, mountainous terrain near Pearson Creek, injuring the pilot. Rescuers hiked for about an hour in the hot morning sun up and down ravines and over fallen trees in order to get to William J. McClure and the wrecked helicopter. “He’s lucky to be alive,” said Dep. Glen Diehl, one of the first rescuers to arrive at the scene. He called the helicopter a “brown, mangled mess.” McClure, 50, of Seattle, was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton approximately two hours after the 10:36 a.m. crash.
