100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 24, 1919
Wool grown in Umatilla county, cleaned and woven by Pendleton Woolen Mills and made into men’s clothing in the east is now being placed on the market in Pendleton with Bond Bros. agents for the goods here. The finished product is known as Bishop’s Fabrics and is pronounced the finest of clothing fabrics now manufactured. The Pendleton Woolen Mills has woven suiting goods in small quantities for some little time but only this year has it gone into the business on a large scale. Contracts have been made with some of the east’s leading clothing manufacturers it is said, for quantities of Bishop’s Fabrics.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 24, 1969
Herbert R. Hilde paid the final installment last week on a costly curve his car missed taking near Adams last March 3. Hilde, who pleaded innocent to a charge of reckless driving in Justice of the Peace Sam K. Dodds’ court July 6, was fined $255. Dodds commented Hilde was lucky to be alive to pay it. One of three witnesses testified Hilde’s car was traveling about 90 mph when they saw it touch a guard rail near Athena. Minutes later the car went out of control at the curve on Highway 11 at Adams, left the road, swerved across the highway and crossed a railroad track before spinning to a stop, another witness said. Hilde was injured but able to walk away from the wrecked car, said arresting officer Frank C. Gardner.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 24, 1994
From a distance, the pond nestled among the Boardman region’s irrigation circles looks inviting, especially during the recent hot spell. But would-be swimmers are warded off quickly by the smell. The 42-acre pond at the Port of Morrow is filled with effluent from neighboring food processors. The Port built the pond to reduce the smell of the effluent used to irrigate the fields. To dispose of the effluent, it’s used as irrigation water rather than simply flushed away. Neighbors living near some of the Port’s effluent-irrigated fields had complained about the smell the irrigation generated. The pond will help reduce the problem by letting solids settle before it’s used on the fields.
