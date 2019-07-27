100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 27-28, 1919
Lee Drake never had visions of being a prize winning trap shooter and, in fact, never had his score sheets framed when the state tournament was held in Pendleton on May 5, 6 and 7. Naturally he was surprised when he received a letter today from the American Trapshooting Association, notifying him that an engraved trophy was being sent him for winning in Class D. Although a registered tournament, the local shoot had no word of trophies being put up in the various classes by the American Trapshooting Association. The award of a cup is as much of a surprise to other members of the club as to Drake.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 27-28, 1969
Phebe Bartholomew, the peppy oldster who is the friend of three or four generations on Butter Creek, will celebrate her 95th birthday. There will be an open house “at the ranch down Butter Creek way,” and callers will be welcomed at the gate from 2 to 6 p.m., said Mrs. Bartholomew’s daughter, Mrs. Jasper Myers. “The last time we had a big party for Mother was on her 90th birthday,” said Mrs. Myers. “We invited people to lunch, and 175 showed up. I told her we’d better make this afternoon refreshments.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 27-28, 1994
A 22-year-old Gilliam County woman arrested for a shooting that left her father paralyzed and without an eye will not stand trial. A grand jury Wednesday failed to return an indictment against Teddy Bean after hearing testimony from several witnesses most of the afternoon, Gilliam County District Attorney Pat Wolke said. The grand jury did, however, issue indictments on two counts of fourth-degree assault against Clarence Bean, the victim in the July 12 shooting. Wolke said he didn’t know exactly why the grand jury failed to indict Teddy Bean. He said the seven-person panel was instructed on the laws regarding self-defense and defense of a third party, but he couldn’t say if that’s what it relied upon. Police said Clarence Bean, 50, had been assaulting his wife and 15-year-old son the night of the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.