100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 2, 1919
Pendleton employers who take back into their service the boys and men who were in their employ at the time of enlistment in the army or navy will be presented with engraved certificates issued by the war and navy departments, according to announcement made by Colonel Arthur Woods, assistant to the secretary of war. These honor certificates are to be given to any employer in the United States who notifies Colonel Woods that he has complied with the requirements by re-employing returned solders and sailors where were in his service previous to the date of their enlistment in the army and navy.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 2, 1969
Eastern Oregon will get another lake, Kelly Prairie. The Oregon Board of Forest Conservation opened the way Tuesday by approving purchase of the site by the U.S. Forest Service, the Associated Press reported from Salem today. The lake site now is mostly grassland. It is a 648-acre site in Kelly Prairie on a tributary of Potamus Creek in Morrow County. The creek runs into the North Fork of the John Day River. The Oregon Game Commission will participate in the project, building a dam across the creek and creating a 516-acre lake that will be stocked with fish. The forest service will build a campground.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 2, 1994
Fire investigators have traced the cause of an early-morning fire Thursday to an electrical short in a freezer on the porch of a house on Punkin Center Road in Hermiston. Three men burned in the fire remained in critical condition this morning at Emanuel Hospital in Portland. But fire officials said it’s lucky there weren’t a lot more injuries considering 27 people were living in the house. One of the home’s residents spotted the fire as he came home from work at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and he woke the people sleeping inside. Most were able to escape without injury. The lone injuries from the fire were the severe burns suffered by Antonio Orta, 23, Jose Macias, 30, and Juan Orta, 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.