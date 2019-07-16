100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 16, 1919
A few crops of wheat have already been sold by the growers, it is gained from brokers row along Court street, but just what has been paid is as hard to ascertain as how much the yield will be. Indications are, however, that the government guarantee and then a bit is being offered for the choice crops, although no confirmation of the rumor is forthcoming from buyers. The great bulk of wheat, however, is not yet sold, farmers being content to harvest and haul their sacks to the warehouse to await the opening of the market.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 16, 1969
Dr. Shinichi Suzuki, famed violin teacher of Matsumoto, Japan, and his party stepped from a plane at Pendleton Airport Sunday evening to be greeted by 300 children, their parents, and members of the Pendleton Public Schools faculty. Signs held by the children read “Kombone wa Suzuki-San,” a welcome to the Round-Up city in the visitors’ native tongue. Dr. Suzuki is in Pendleton to conduct a workshop on his revolutionary teaching method for violin teachers and students from all over the Northwest. The three-day seminar is being held at Vert Auditorium.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 16, 1994
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Don Witt, who was suspended with pay by the city a little more than two weeks ago pending an investigation of misconduct, presented his resignation to City Manager Jim Swayne this morning. A one-paragraph news release, signed by both Witt and Swayne following an executive session closed to the public, said: “Witt feels that in light of recent events, including the handling of a prolonged investigation of allegations of misconduct, that he can no longer be effective as an administrator in the police department.” The news release noted that Witt resigned before the investigation was completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.