100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 6-7, 1919
The heavy wind and dust storm of Saturday afternoon and evening prevented Lieut. J.M. Fetters, army aviator, from reaching Pendleton in time to give an exhibition flight that evening and he did not arrive until 12:15 Sunday. After circling about the city to get his bearings on the landing field, he descended and spent the afternoon and night here. At 7 this morning the lieutenant, with his mechanic, Sergeant Owen Kissel, took to the air headed for their home station, Mather Field, California. Their first stop was to be at Arlington, another stop was planned for The Dalles and Portland was to be reached early in the afternoon. They will reach Sacramento tomorrow.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 6-7, 1969
Wayne Scott Brown, 21, Hermiston, was listed in extremely critical, but stable condition this morning at Pendleton Community Hospital following a one-car accident early Saturday night near Hermiston. Extent of his injuries has not been determined, but reports indicate a possible leg fracture. Brown was westbound on Highway 207 (Diagonal Road) when his car hit the shoulder of the road, went into the barrow pit, rolled over several times and slammed into a power pole. The auto also took out approximately 40 feet of fence and came to rest on its top.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 6-7, 1994
Darla Crespin was pregnant with Joe Perez’s baby on the day he was shot to death in a downtown Hermiston parking lot. That was one of the revelations defense attorney Ken Morrow made during a preliminary hearing Tuesday on behalf of his client John R. Crespin Jr., 46, who is accused of murdering Perez, 36. Morrow was unsuccessful in convincing Judge Warner Wasley that Crespin was acting under extreme emotional distress when he killed Joe Perez on the afternoon of June 5. Morrow wanted the charge of murder reduced to manslaughter because of Crespin’s emotional state at the time of the shooting so he could be released from jail, where he is being held without bail. Wasley rejected Morrow’s argument and upheld the charge of murder.
