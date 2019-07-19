100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 19, 1919
D.W. Bailey, for 35 years a practicing attorney of this city, dropped dead yesterday afternoon in his office in the Despain building, while conversing with a client. Heart disease is given as the cause of his death. It is thought that exertions while rearranging his office yesterday caused the attack, as Mr. Bailey had been suffering from frequent attacks of heart disease. Mr. Bailey was 62 years of age, being born April 9, 1857, in Otoe county, Nebraska. In 1862 he crossed the plains with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Bailey, who settled in Pendleton.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 19, 1969
John Abraham has been named winner of the Charles F. Luce, Nancy Odon Trust Grant Scholarship by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Abraham, a member of the Walla Walla-Arikara and Umatilla tribes, will attend Yakima Valley Community College next year. Abraham, Toppenish, Wash., is the only Indian Eagle Scout in Washington. He is on the planning committee at Faragut, Idaho, for the world-wide Boy Scout Jamboree. He is council chief for the Order of the Arrow in the Granger-Toppenish area. He is the grandson of Chief John Abraham of the Walla Walla Tribe.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 19, 1994
When Dick Collins went to pharmacy school more than two decades ago, all his classmates had the same goal: to own their own pharmacy. For Collins, the dream came true. He and his wife took over Collins Drug 14 years ago on Main Street in Pendleton. For the eight years before that he was a partner in a pharmacy across the street. Now he’s ready for a break. He’s closing Collins Drug this week and going to work for PayLess as a staff pharmacist. Like today’s pharmacy school graduates who no longer dream of owning their own place, Collins is longing to have less responsibility and more free time.
