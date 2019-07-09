100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 9, 1919
The cities of Milton and Freewater are both preparing to pave the streets over which the highway traffic between Pendleton and Walla Walla must pass, according to B. Breithaupt, engineer, who is in Pendleton today. Mr. Breithaupt has been engaged by the two communities to furnish them with data and estimates to be used in starting the paving work. Paving on the road beyond Freewater is progressing from the edge of the city and also from the state line toward Freewater, Mr. Breithaupt said. The twin cities hope to have their sections connect up by the time the state and county work has been completed, making an unbroken stretch of paved road to the state line.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 9, 1969
A bottle filled with gasoline was thrown in a garbage can and set afire Monday near the Seventh-day Adventist School on SW Frazer in Pendleton. A neighbor, fearing the blaze would set the school on fire, called firemen. He threw dirt on the fire and had it nearly extinguished by the time firemen arrived. One truck and two men were sent to the scene at 6:51 p.m. Monday.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 9, 1994
It remains to be seen whether Morrow County will be split into two health care districts or if a compromise can be reached to create a county-wide district. No clear-cut proposal was reached at a hearing in Lexington this week. But the recommendations of an ad hoc committee appointed by Morrow County Judge Louis Carlson points toward a compromise. However, a proposal to create a county-wide district could be “dead in the water” if there are any appeals or if the county’s five cities fail to unanimously endorse such a proposal, Carlson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.