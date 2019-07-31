100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 31, 1919
After demanding that he be paid in cash for services as a farm laborer, Ed Stanford yesterday drew a knife on his employer, Jess Correa, prominent Echo farmer, when Mr. Correa attempted to pay the wages by check. Frank Correa, a brother of the farmer, intervened before damage was done by the laborer. Stanford, it is alleged, struck Mr. Correa soon after the dispute as to the mode of payment began, after which the employer picked up a board to defend himself. Stanford then produced the knife. Stanford, who was employed only a short time ago, and who is not well known in Echo, was bound over to the grand jury on a charge of assault and was sent to Pendleton today. It is said that when he was released from employment on the Correa ranch he threatened to “burn down the place.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 31, 1969
New methods of combating mosquitoes are being used in the Hermiston area by the Umatilla County Health Department, C. Evan Dillon, county sanitarian, told the city of Hermiston in a letter recently. Dillon said during the latter part of June the county agency in cooperation with the Oregon state Board of Health transported a number of small fish from Portland and put them in two ponds around the city of Hermiston. These fish, call Gambusia, have been used in mosquito control. Gambusia average about 1½ inches in length and have between 5 and 10 young per live birth every three to four weeks and live on aquatic life. The county health department plans to use these ponds as a source of fish to plant in ponds where permanent control measures cannot be obtained, starting next spring.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 31, 1994
It’s been a long time since Richie Olea wore his blue Cub Scout uniform, but the 16-year-old remembered enough scouting survival skills to rescue a drowning boy Wednesday afternoon. Olea was babysitting Zak Borst, 12, who spends his summers in Umatilla, when the boy jumped in the Columbia River after a fishing lure that had broken free from his line near the Umatilla Marina. Olea dropped his own fishing line and plunged in after Borst, who had accidentally swallowed a mouthful of water from a boat’s wake as it entered the docks. Eventually, Olea managed to bring the boy to shore at around 2:30 p.m. They set out the next day for their newest fishing hole. “It was a rough day babysitting,” Olea admits.
