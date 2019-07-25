100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 25, 1919
Ray Spangle, Pendleton man who will represent the Pendleton Rod and Gun Club at the Grand American Handicap in Chicago in August, will show the world how a real Round-Up cowboy looks, for the local sportsman is to be dressed in all the trappings of a broncho buster. From head to heel, Spangle will be a walking advertisement for the big show, according to plans made by the local club. Hat, boots, spurs, etc., all will be typical of the western city Spangle represents. Even the rifle with which Spangle hopes to win a place among the highest 10, and thus be chosen for a trip to Europe, will show upon the gun stock a replica of a bucking horse that might be “Long Tom” himself.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 25, 1969
If you see that light atop a police car blinking at you, you’d better stop even if the light is blue. Police say there has been some confusion about the blue lights. Pendleton police cars, sheriff’s department vehicles and some state police cars switched this month to the blue lights. The action followed enabling legislation by the legislature this year that permits police cars to use blue lights. Studies revealed the blue lights can be seen better and are not so easily confused with other blinking red lights.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 25, 1994
Hot weather and high winds frustrated area firefighters Sunday who spent the entire day battling a blaze that burned thousands of acres of wheat and range land west of Pilot Rock. Several other fires throughout the county kept volunteer and professional firefighters busy as well. Crews from the state Forestry Department battled a blaze about 10 miles south of McKay Reservoir while firefighters from Echo responded to at least two fires. Near Hermiston, fires were reported along Highway 395 by Race City U.S.A. and along the Columbia River between Sand Station and the McNary Yacht Club. The high winds that fanned the flames also blew down tree limbs in Pendleton and Hermiston and ripped the roof off the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.