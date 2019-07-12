100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 12, 1919
The Red Cross canteen in Pendleton will continue its activities for some time although canteens in many parts of the northwest are closing save for special occasions, such as the arrival of troop trains. Because trains pass through Pendleton during the breakfast, luncheon and dinner hours, it is thought advisable to keep the canteen open for the regular meals as well as for the arrival of special troop trains.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 12, 1969
The Condon City Council will share the cost of helping to keep the old landfill in order — with a bulldozer — until the Gilliam County Road Department builds a road to a new location for the landfill. That decision was made Wednesday when Elmer McKinney, who has the garbage franchise, asked for help. State health authorities have ordered McKinney to open a new landfill this month. But he said county crews can’t work the new road into their construction schedule until fall.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 12, 1994
Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. in Weston, one of the region’s largest vegetable processors, will be sending a different kind of green to the Centerville Medical Center in Athena. Up to $10,000. “It’s fantastic,” said organizer Cathy Roscoe. “If we can raise $10,000 and have them match it we can finish the clinic.” Roscoe, along with her husband, Dick, has spearheaded the effort to open a health clinic in Athena’s old printer’s building. Smith promised last week to match dollar for dollar up to $10,000 during 1994. That means there may be enough money to pay for a full renovation after more than a year of fund raising. Around $20,000 is needed to complete the clinic, Roscoe says, and if the community continues to contribute it may open its doors as early as Sept. 1.
