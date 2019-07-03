100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 3-4, 1919
Miss Stasia P. Walsh, only Pendleton woman who saw service overseas as a member of a hospital unit, returned today with two gold stripes for service as a nurse with Base Hospital 46. This hospital unit returned some time ago but Miss Walsh was retained for further service. Miss Walsh was met at the train by Pendleton friends and by a delegation of nurses from St. Anthony’s hospital. “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see these familiar faces and to be back in Pendleton again,” said Miss Walsh.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 3-4, 1969
Thirty-nine five-yard loads of dirt and silt have been removed from the bed of Shobe Creek so far, Heppner City Supt. Vic Groshens said Wednesday. The amount was taken from the creek above the Chase Street bridge and one block down on Cannon Street, a distance of approximately one and one-half blocks. There are, he said, several loads left to be removed. Crews worked at the job Friday and Saturday.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 3-4, 1994
The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation has announced a five-year, $500,000 plan to upgrade facilities at the Southwest Pendleton location. The plans calls for the replacement of aging facilities with new construction under a four-phase plan. The foundation currently operates out of the 100-year-old Martin Gish House at 304 Southwest Hailey. The final phase of the plan calls for the destruction of that home. Construction began in April on a new building across the street from the Gish House at 216 Southwest Hailey. The new building, representing the first phase of the upgrade plan, will house a kitchen, food storage area and more office space. Foundation officials hope the new building will be finished and usable by September.
