100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 17, 1919
In an effort to identify the unknown woman recently murdered at Olympia, a complete description of the woman’s teeth was received today by the sheriff’s office to be examined by all the local dentists. A complete chart, showing the dental work which was done on her teeth, accompanied by a description of the supposed murderer was sent. It is not generally known that a complete description of dental work is supposed to be kept for such identification purposes and the teeth are one of the few features, in this case, which might lead to the identification of the slain woman.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 17, 1969
Richard R. Sherman, 38, of Umatilla, was arrested by U.S. marshals Tuesday on charges of violating postal laws to promote a chain letter scheme. The complaint said Sherman mailed numerous letters promising recipients $8,000. They were asked to send $1 to the top name in the list of four names at the bottom of the letter, send out 20 copies of the letter, delete the top name and put their own in fourth place. The complaint said all four names on the original letter where Sherman’s aliases.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 17, 1994
A woman fights a losing battle to keep from being sucked down a manhole, a young scholar smokes crack and tells off a police officer, and an unemployed man resists the temptation to steal from an undercover cop: It’s all there in the fluorescent pages of the kore, a quarterly literary magazine produced in Pendleton. The upstart alternative magazine is the product of karen verba, a writer since age 14 who said she moved to Pendleton a few years ago to escape an abusive ex-husband. She started working on the publication last August and the first issue was mailed in November. So far, three issues have been completed and verba, who prefers her name written in all lower case, a la e.e. cummings, is working on the fourth.
