100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 23, 1919
The body of Claud Wallace, aged 37 years, was discovered by campers several hundred yards above the dam in the Walla Walla river southeast of Milton Sunday afternoon. It is thought that the young man slipped from the footlog across the river in attempting to cross Friday afternoon and that the body lay in the river from then until found Sunday. The deceased was well known throughout the community of Milton having lived here practically all his life. He was of a peculiar disposition and frequently took trips away from home which consumed several days at a time. The last seen of Mr. Wallace was Friday morning at the Stark place on the mountain above the Omar Olinger place. He left there intending to come down the mountain to his home on the Walla Walla river.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 23, 1969
Horse flesh has been a big part of Floyd “Jake” Jacobs’ life for 55 years. Now at the 70-year mark, he is pondering retirement from the horse training business and getting some strong arguments for the move from his wife and valuable assistant, Leona. The only sure sign that the Hermiston horse trainer is retiring will come in the winter when the campaign starts in training horses for the track. if he is is sitting by his fireside in his comfortable Diagonal Road home, or is hanging over the rail watching the horses train on the local track, then Jake will have retired. But don’t bank on it … horses and training them are a part of his life.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 23, 1994
Carolyn Servi used to mind her own business. A stay-at-home mom, she busied herself with two young children, barely venturing beyond her quiet street in the tiny town of Pilot Rock. Loosened lug nuts changed all that. “We all have our own domain. Unless somebody encroaches on it you don’t notice it,” says Servi. “It made me mad.” Servi still seems peeved that a couple of teens wrenched the nuts from her silver Chevy’s wheels out of boredom. She’s taken it upon herself to fight the rising tide of teen-age vandalism and crime by editing the town’s first newsletter on the subject. Begun in late March, the one-page newsletter reports on everything from tipped tombstones to burglarized businesses. Crime statistics are also tucked into the bi-weekly — an eye-shocking sheet of neon pink or green that comes complete with cute computer graphics.
