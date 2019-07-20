100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 20-21, 1919
Laying of the paved highway between Adams and Athena will be delayed two weeks as a result of a fire at midnight last night which virtually put the Warren Construction Company’s plant at Adams out of commission. The loss from the fire is estimated at $5000 by Pat Lonergan, superintendent of the company. Negligence on the part of the watchman is blamed for the fire. Kettles containing asphalt were being heated and the liquid in one of the kettles flowed over the top, ran into the fire box and started a lively blaze. When discovered, the fire had got into the supply of asphalt and the whole crew was called out to fight the flames.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 20-21, 1969
Bruce Eisele, 19, Umatilla, is aboard the Navy carrier Hornet, the recovery ship for the Apollo 11 astronauts. The Gordon Eisele family and friends will be watching the televised recovery hoping to see Bruce, who is a fireman. He has told his parents and sister, Yvonne, that he will be handling a fire hose at the time of the recovery. Another Umatilla youth, Eugene Nordquist, 21, has been on the Hornet until recently. His mother, Mrs. Carl Nordquist, said her son and six other enginemen were recently transferred to Vietnam. The family and the young sailor are disappointed because they had been looking forward to Gene’s participation in the historic event.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 20-21, 1994
Native American preschoolers will soon be dancing to the music of their forefathers at the same time they soak up reading, social skills and other before-school basics. Head Start, a federally funded program that gives children ages 3-5 from low income families the educational tools they need for school, will now be run by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The tribes have had a Head Start program in place at the reservation’s Cay-Uma-Wa Education Center since 1989, but it was run by Umatilla County. That put restrictions on what the program could offer in the way of native traditions, says Lorena Thomson, adult basic education instructor.
