100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 10, 1919
Eureka Lodge No. 32, with Integrity Lodge No. 92, I.O.O.F., today purchased from Mrs. J.P. Murphy a lot 75 by 100 feet on the corner of Garden and Alta streets. The consideration is not given. The property, which has a 75 foot frontage on Garden street and 100 feet on Alta street, will be used as the location for the I.O.O.F. Temple which will probably be a reality next year. No plans for the building have yet been drawn, but tentative plans are for a three story building. The lodge has already received offers from Pendleton business men who wish to rent the lower floor of the building.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 10, 1969
Planning commission members entered into a spirited discussion on the need for community beautification in Milton-Freewater Monday night. Dr. Bill Harstad introduced the subject after concluding some business with the commission. Each member immediately came up with an area needing attention plus ideas for implementing renovation and improvement. Jim Busch mentioned portions of S. Main Street that “look like they called the hogs to feed ’em and the hogs didn’t come.” He added that “the city could well begin any beautification with some of its own properties.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 10, 1994
Kidney donor Kristie Lemmon of Hermiston and her 10-year-old son and transplant patient, Tyler, continue their recovery at home. Surgery was performed in late March at the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland.
After seven days in the hospital, they moved into nearby one-bedroom apartment. The Lemmons returned home May 10. Most recently, Tyler was “bat boy” for his 13-year-old brother Jared’s Babe Ruth baseball team, the Hermiston Americans. Randy Lemmon, husband and father, rounds out the family. Tyler’s kidneys were damaged in October 1993 by a falling tree in the woods near Ukiah.
