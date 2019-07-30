100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 30, 1919
Work is now under way for a $10,000 residence for Herman Suhl, well known Umatilla county farmer, on his property at 116 Monroe street. The house will be of hollow tile and concrete and will be a Swiss chalet type, adapted to the location which is above the river. T.L. Rees of Los Angeles is the architect and builder. The house will be built with a full basement, and two stories. There will be eight rooms, including a sun parlor, sleeping porch and breakfast room. The house is to have hardwood floors throughout, and all woodwork is to be Phillipino ribbon-grain mahogany. The residence will be equipped with a hot water heating system.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 30, 1969
More than $16 million in gold was taken from the hills around John Day during the gold rush days. Plans for a new boom — this time in fossils — brought state officials and the board of directors of the Oregon Historical Society to a weekend meeting in John Day with Wheeler and Grant County officials. They met for a tour of the famed John Day fossil beds to study a proposal that the beds be made a national monument, administered by the National Park Service. The Oregon Historical Society, which organized the tour, has already voted support of the measure just as in earlier years it led drives for national status of Crater Lake, Fort Vancouver and Fort Clatsop.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
July 30, 1994
The city wanted its streets back. Property owner Dan Clark wanted fair compensation. Neither got what they wanted Thursday night at a special Athena City Council meeting packed with interested onlookers. Instead the city will press ahead with a lawsuit, claiming adverse possession, to regain ownership of several streets. “I think we have a very good chance of winning an adverse suit,” said Mayor Kim Clark, no relation, adding that townspeople regularly travel over Garfield, Fourth and Fifth streets. Clark’s attorney, Jackie Haggerty-Foster, did not agree, saying “you’ve made a significant assumption that may not be correct.” She insisted that it will cost the city more money in legal costs than it would to pay Clark what he has asked for: water and sewer hook-up to his property in exchange for deeding portions of the three streets.
