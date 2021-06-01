100 Years Ago
June 1, 1921
And now it is the porcupines that have joined the ranks of the Knights of the Road. It seems that a travel-stained porcupine, quills and all, rode the breaks to Pendleton on the Spokane train recently. He seemed to be a novice at the ancient game of beating the railroad and was suffering from carsickness to such an extent that the railroad boys took him over to Section Foreman Nordeen’s yards and gave him every care. The porc showed every sign of adopting Pendleton as his home city until a train from the east arrived. The animal, without so much as a word of farewell, sauntered out to the train, climbed beneath the cars and was off for parts unknown.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1971
The Raymond Brown family of Comanche, Okla., visited in Pendleton Monday night and Tuesday as guests of the Oregon Travel Industry Conference and the State Travel Information Section. Mr. and Mrs. Brown, their 11-year-old daughter and two teenage sons received their 12-day Oregon vacation as winners in the “10 Perfect Vacations” program organized by Discover America Travel Organizations Inc. Through this nationwide travel promotion program, two vacations are awarded in each of the 50 states. Brown, a cattleman in Oklahoma, was particularly interested in some of Oregon’s cattle operations.
25 Years Ago
June 1, 1996
For the last four years, the tribes and the federal and state governments have been at odds about salmon restoration in the Grande Ronde Basin. The crux of the argument surrounds a composite, hatchery-raised stock of spring chinook labeled “Rapid River,” whose origins are the Powder River Basin north of Baker. Basically, without a stream to call home for some 40 years, the genetically mixed stock is returning in abundant numbers to Lookingglass Hatchery near Elgin. The Confederated Umatilla Tribes, with the support of the three other Columbia River Tribes, want to use these fish to supplement the natural, but limited, Grande Ronde Basin spring chinook.
