100 years ago — 1922
A refusal on the part of the city council to interfere with the plans for rebuilding Happy Canyon, the passing of an ordinance for making it illegal for livestock to be permitted to run in corrals or enclosures within the city limits, the issuance of an order to George DeMott to show cause why his license for operating a soft drink place should not be rescinded, and a decision to have houses on cross streets that intersect Jackson street between Main and Matlock renumbered were some of the high spots of the city council’s accomplishments last night. The attitude of the council on Happy Canyon was asked by Henry Thompson, a resident of the vicinity of the night show, who with others presented the city body with a petition opposing the rebuilding of the place which was partially wrecked by snow last winter. Mr. Thompson declared that neither he nor any of the others felt any animus against the show or any of the directors, but he said the building increases fire risk and during the holding of the night show there are too many objectionable things going on.
50 years ago — 1972
During a city council meeting in Heppner on Monday, Mayor Bill Collins said he had received an unsigned letter from a resident complaining of the horse tracks on the newly constructed foot bridge across Willow Creek. Councilman Jerry Hollomon, who operates a barber shop on N. Main Street, said youngsters in groups on horses had been riding on the sidewalk in front of his business. Not only youngsters ride on sidewalks. Two councilmen reported they had watched an adult ride his horse down the sidewalk to a grocery store, go in and purchase groceries, come back and mount and ride off. It is usual here from the first of June until rodeo time at the end of August for many horses to be on the streets. But council members issued a warning that the animals, according to city ordinance, are restricted to the streets and are not to be on sidewalks.
25 years ago — 1997
Before and after school care for Pendleton School District students will be more accessible next school year after the School Board voted Monday to approve a contract with Children’s World Learning Centers. With a 4-2 vote, board members gave the go ahead for Children’s World — a division of Ara Services Co. — to operate before- and after-school day care centers at Lincoln and McKay elementary schools. Children’s World operates seven learning centers in the Portland area. The company operates more than 480 child care centers in 21 states. The program will serve kindergarten through sixth grade students from 6:30-8:25 a.m. and from 2-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children from any elementary school are eligible to enroll in the program. The learning centers will have nine “clubs” that students can join in different areas, including science, crafts, cooking, sports and drama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.