100 Years Ago
June 12, 1921
Pendleton’s big new motion picture theatre, now under construction, will be know as “The Rivoli,” according to the decision of Greulich & Matlock, owners. The names comes from the famous Paris thoroughfare which dates back to the days of Louis the Fourteenth, and which is known to all tourists who visit the gay French capital. September 1 is the date upon which the theatre will probably open, although this date is tentative. The structure is well under way and the furnishings will arrive soon. A feature will be a $15,000 pipe organ.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1971
A broken axle turned James Nelson on to soil and water conservation. It happened years ago when he pulled a plow across an eroded ditch in a hillside field on his ranch 13 miles west of Pilot Rock. So he build a diversion ditch to stop the erosion. That first job took half a day. But he hasn’t stopped since. “I haven’t broken any more axles, either,” he said, as he conducted a tour of his farm. Nelson is Umatilla County’s conservation man of the year. Along with winners in other wheat counties, he now competes for the state title.
25 Years Ago
June 12, 1996
Angela Pilmer’s graduation gown hangs from the back of her bedroom door, its soft folds a shimmering green. The gown is the same color as the money that will be flowing to the 18-year-old Pendleton High School senior once she walks down the aisle this evening. Unlike many students who face a summer of working and worrying about how they’ll pay their college tuition, Pilmer can take it easy. Last month she was awarded a $20,000 scholarship from the National Elks Association as the national first place winner in the fraternal organization’s Most Valuable Student Program. Add to that another $7,000 from state, regional and local Elks clubs and several smaller scholarships in the $500 to $2,000 range. All are building Pilmer’s bank account before she ever sets foot on campus.
