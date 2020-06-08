100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1920
Making good his threat that officers of the law would never take him alive, W. H. Smith, Echo farmer, was killed yesterday afternoon while resisting arrest by Deputy Sheriff Joe Blakely and Asa B. Thompson, of Echo. Smith, possessed of a desire to kill Joe Ramos, had previously frightened away the Echo marshal when he was sent to arrest the man. Approached by the deputy and Thompson, Smith fired two shots, which were answered by one shot by Thompson, instantly killing the man. No shots were fired by Deputy Blakely, the exchange of bullets being so rapid that he could not get his gun out of the holster. Ramos has been shielded in Echo. He and others in town knew that Smith meant business.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1970
The death of Army Spec. 5 Ronald Rash in Vietnam was reported Friday to his mother, Gene Rash of Pendleton, and father, Cecil Rash of Weston. Spec. Rash, a crew chief on a helicopter, and his entire crew perished when the helicopter crashed during hostile action in Vietnam. The 20-year-old soldier had been in Vietnam about a month. He had been in the service about two years. He attended schools in Pendleton, including two years of high school, and was a former East Oregonian newspaper carrier.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1995
Students and instructors in the Agriculture Department at Blue Mountain Community College are doing circles over the new addition to their growing program. A new center pivot irrigation system installed last month has brought the department up to date in irrigation technology and to the forefront of Oregon agriculture schools. Students will find their training in irrigation systems will make them highly employable, said Dale Wendt, department chairman. It took two years to pull the funding together for the expensive system. And it only happened with the help of Pendleton grower Mike Hawman, a member of the Ag Advisory Committee and former BMCC student, who worked to raise donations of cash and equipment from local suppliers. The department also donated $2,800, money raised from the sale of vegetables sold off the campus farm.
