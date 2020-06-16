100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 16, 1920
All the gas you want as long as it lasts is the promise made local motorists as soon as the 82 barrel shipment from Weiser, Idaho, is received by the Pendleton Automobile Association Wednesday. There will be 4300 gallons of gas in the shipment and it will be distributed equally to all filling stations in town owned by members of the association at actual cost to the dealers. The cost is expected to be 39 or 40 cents a gallon. Letters in response to an inquiry sent out by the Commercial Association indicate that Montana and Idaho have plenty of gas but that Washington is in the same position as Oregon with regard to the shortage.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 16, 1970
Five young men will appear in municipal court on a charge of failing to assist city police officer Greg Pierce while he was trying to place another young man under arrest on a drunk charge. Police Chief Robert Shannon said that Pierce “was wrestled, punched in the head, kicked in the back by one of the spectators, and one bystander yelled, ‘kill the pig.’” The mother of one of the youths placed under arrest said she was told that 40 or 50 young men were at the scene of the incident. She was critical of police action that picked out five of the number. Shannon said the youths cited were recognized by the officers.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 16, 1995
Despite opposition from neighboring property owners, Tom Woody of Summerville has gained approval from the Pendleton Planning Commission for development of a 56-lot manufactured-home park off Southwest 30th Street. The Edgefield Village development is on the uppermost 9.2 acres of the full 28.3-acre site, which slopes downward to the south. The configuration has spawned predictions by the downhill property owners that increases in storm-water runoff could cause property damages. Woody must give his irrevocable consent to participate in a local improvement district (LID) or otherwise pay a fair share cost of the design and installation of an underground piped storm drainage system to serve the area.
