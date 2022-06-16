An enviable attendance record has been achieved by Grace Peterson during her eight years in grammar school. She has not once been absent or tardy and as a result of her devotion to her studies she attained the highest average in her class in the recent state examinations. She is the only pupil of the Ukiah school who holds a Palmer writing certificate. Miss Peterson, in the examinations, maintained an average of over 90 in all subjects, and secured a grade of 100 per cent in writing and physiology.
50 years ago — 1972
Kenneth C. Dack, 57, a Hermiston real estate salesman, escaped a flaming death Wednesday afternoon when his four-seat plane crashed in a wheat field about three miles southeast of Hermiston near the municipal airport. Dack managed to open a door of the plane and escape immediately after it crashed and burst into flames. His condition is listed as “good” today at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. State police reported he received first and second degree burns over 20 to 30 per cent of his body. Police said Dack said he had circled the Seibel Bros. Machine Shop in the Hinkle area and then hit a power line. The plane bounced three times on its wheels in the wheat field before it went up in flames. It was a total loss. Lewis Byrd, who lives about a mile from the crash scene, heard what he called a rumble and observed a “rooster tail” of dust flying in the air. With the aid of his field glasses he spotted the tail of the plane pointing upwards. He and his wife, Georgia, went to the crash site in their pickup truck and took Dack to the hospital.
25 years ago — 1997
The International Order of Job’s Daughters, Bethel No. 44 of Hermiston is sponsoring a Save the Pool Rock-A-Thon. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday the members will be rocking at the Hermiston Wal-Mart. Job’s Daughters is now collecting pledges for this event. A Rock-A-Thon features participants rocking in rocking chairs for a specified number of hours to earn pledges. After it’s completed, the rockers collect the money pledged. All of the money for this event will go to the Hermiston Public Pool Fund. Job’s Daughters is a “kids helping kids” organization on a national, state and local level. Bethel No. 44 has already raised money for Agape House and the creation of packets for children taken away from their families. The international, non-profit organization is for girls between the ages of 11 and 20.
