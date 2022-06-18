100 years ago — 1922
No more will it be possible for the sportsman with plenty of time and money to enjoy two or three deer seasons, or two or three pheasant seasons in Oregon. The change comes as a result of action by the state game commission yesterday which makes the seasons in all parts of the state uniform. This is the first time Oregon has had such provisions. “Modern transportation and good roads have eliminated sectional lines and made it possible for sportsmen to travel quickly from one part of the state to another and thus enjoy two or three open seasons,” declared Captain A. E. Burghduff, state game warden, in explaining the reasons for the commission’s action. “This new rule of uniform seasons will prevent sportsmen from going from one part of the state to another to hunt and will help the game wardens in enforcing the law, as well as in helping to protect more game birds.”
50 years ago — 1972
You have a dental appointment, but nobody to watch Susie while you get those fillings. Or you just want to get away from the kids for a while, and no baby sitter is available on the spur of the moment. Kiddie Korner Drop-in Center opening Tuesday at Hawthorne Court, 413 SW 13th St., will provide a place you can leave the youngsters, providing they’re 2 to 10 years old. The center will be able to accommodate 24 to 30 children at a time. But personnel at the center aren’t interested in providing regular baby sitting services. “It’s more of a service to parents who can’t get a sitter on the spur of the moment,” explained Lois Wilson, director of the Coordinated Community Child Care Council. Children can be left for a maximum of four hours. The charge will be 50 cents per hour per child. Snacks of milk, fruit, juice and cookies will be provided in the morning and evening.
25 years ago — 1997
Water is a bargain for Pendleton residents, according to a city survey. The city’s water rates rank in the lower third statewide, and even if increases are approved, Pendleton will retain its low ranking, according to a comparative water-rate survey conducted by the city in April. Here’s how Pendleton’s rates compare to other Oregon cities: In Pendleton, a resident pays $14.91 for 10,098 gallons of water. For the same amount of water, it costs $26.66 in Ashland, $14.33 in Bend, $22.98 in The Dalles, $15.45 in Hermiston and $10.44 in La Grande. During the past year a Pendleton family of four used an average of 11,635 gallons of water each month. A resolution to increase water rates by 15 percent each of the next three years goes before the City Council Tuesday night. It’s part of the city’s proposal for saving money to help pay for construction of a water treatment plant and other renovations to the water system.
