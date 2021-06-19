100 Years Ago
June 19, 1921
Tex Smith, buckaroo, and champion bulldogger at the 1920 Pendleton Round-Up, is being held in custody at Cadwell, Idaho, with Roy Snyder, on a charge of stealing an Auburn car from G. Reed, of Nampa. It is alleged that the two left Nampa with a car that they appropriated and it is supposed that they are the ones that robbed a store at Emmett of about $2,000 worth of silk goods, a garage at Vale and a store at Crane of several hundred dollars worth of merchandise and also a shop and garage at Fallon, Nevada. In getting away from Fallon they were pursued by the sheriff and two men whom he had deputized and in a running fight the sheriff was seriously wounded and the men escaped.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1971
The bodies of five members of the Dr. Clarence Tannell family were removed Friday by searchers from a timbered ridge at the head of Little Johnson Creek, about 14 air miles southeast of Pendleton, where their light plane crashed Monday. The Longview, Wash., family left Kelso, Wash., in their Piper Challenger Sunday night en route to Wisconsin and Michigan to visit relatives. No flight plan was filed. It was not known they were missing until Wednesday when they failed to show up in the Midwest as expected. The plane, piloted by Tannell, had last been heard from Monday over Pendleton when Tannell radioed for weather information.
25 Years Ago
June 19, 1996
Umatilla County’s maintenance supervisor is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning on first- and second-degree theft and official misconduct charges. George Edward “Ed’ Crawley Jr. is to be formally charged with buying tools, welding equipment, and materials to build a small barn for personal use with county funds. Preliminary estimates of the property’s value by Oregon State Police detectives is at $2,200.
