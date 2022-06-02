100 years ago — 1922
The honor of a citation by the national commander of the American Legion is the lot of Pendleton, according to a letter that has been received by Adjutant C. C. Proebstel from department headquarters at Portland. Nine communities in the state have been designated for the honor. The citation, signed by Hanford McNider, national commander, Lemel Bolles, national adjutant, Lane Goodell, department commander, and Harry N. Nelson, department adjutant, reads as follows: “The city of Pendleton has earned the lasting gratitude of the nation. In a time of economic unrest and industrial depression she has furnished employment to all her veterans of the World War. In acknowledgment of the patriotic service the American Legion extends to all its citizens its thanks and appreciation.”
50 years ago — 1972
Toll Bridge Junction has taken a heavy toll in lives and property damage, and those close to the scene of confusion at the intersection say the toll is going to continue to mount because of increasing traffic and higher speeds. Oregon State Highway Division officials soon will receive a sheath of petitions with signers from western Umatilla and northern Morrow counties who want the intersection improved. The junction’s signing is causing confusion in the minds of motorists unfamiliar with the area, say Umatilla residents petitioning the commission. Highways are vital to the economic life of Umatilla with its motels and restaurants. Without improvements in design to keep apace with increasing traffic, the traffic lanes leading into the bridge junction may be the scene of more accidents.
25 years ago — 1997
Perhaps a calf roper’s heart revs like an Indy car during the few seconds between when the calf dashes across the rodeo arena and the horse and cowboy are left behind waiting to pursue. Or maybe it’s during that brief moment after the rope leaves the cowboy’s hand and spans the space between horse and calf that adrenaline pumps almost through the brim of his hat. It’s hard to say when critical rodeo mass is reached, but one thing’s for sure, no collegiate calf roper in the United States can harness the energy and use it to his advantage better than 19-year-old Seth Hopper of rural Stanfield. Hopper, who is ranked No. 1 in the country in collegiate calf roping, leaves Friday for a chance at the national title in Rapid City, S.D. Over the course of BMCC’s rodeo season, which included 10 competitions throughout the Northwest, Hopper has collected the points necessary to put him in the lead nationally. Hopper attributes much of his success to his horse, Mabel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.